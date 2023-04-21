Washington Health System Greene continues to provide emergency services, inpatient care, diagnostic testing and more at the Bonar Avenue location. Just last year, WHS Greene established a new partnership with Gateway Rehabilitation that now runs the long-term drug and alcohol rehabilitation unit on the upper floors of the facility.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.