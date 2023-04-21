The car simulator at WHS Greene Rehabilitation Center that will help local patients as they recover form an injury, surgery or for patients just working on increasing their mobility. (Photo courtesy of WHS)
Courtesy of WHS
Washington Health System Greene continues to provide emergency services, inpatient care, diagnostic testing and more at the Bonar Avenue location. Just last year, WHS Greene established a new partnership with Gateway Rehabilitation that now runs the long-term drug and alcohol rehabilitation unit on the upper floors of the facility.
It also provides many local outpatient services such as family medicine, behavioral health, podiatry, wound care, women’s health such as gynecological services, and more, right in Waynesburg.
Since 2015, when WHS acquired the building, it has continued to enhance the services by upgrading equipment, renovating areas of the Greene hospital and the Greene County outpatient center. This year, they added something new to their WHS Greene Rehabilitation Center that will help local patients as they recover form an injury, surgery or for patients just working on increasing their mobility. It’s called a car simulator.
Sue Alrutz, WHS’s director of rehab services, can sympathize with her patients after she went through Physical Therapy following a knee replacement. One of the obstacles, she faced was being able to safely get in and out of a car after surgery. She saw firsthand how a car simulator could help in a patient’s rehabilitation and felt it was important for WHS Greene to have this available for patients there.
The WHS Greene Auxiliary was key in making this possible and fully funded the $8,000 car simulator for use in the Rehab Gym.
Prior to receiving the car simulator, therapists and other healthcare providers would help a patient into their car on the day of discharge, while often battling the elements, be it snow, rain or even extreme heat, and it was a one time shot.
“The car simulator is great because patients can practice as many times as needed with our therapists, in a controlled environment without the weather elements,” said Alrutz.
Family members are encouraged to be present so that they can be educated on little tricks and techniques to assure the safety of their loved one, so that both the patient and family are confident with this activity prior to going home.
“We were able to pay for the car simulator out of a recent generous donation from the WHS Greene Auxiliary,” said Stephanie Wagoner, manager of marketing and community relations. “They work tirelessly each year to raise money for the hospital so that we can invest in new equipment and continue to provide the residents of Greene County with great patient care. This Auxiliary has been around for over 100 years now! We are forever grateful for their dedication to WHS.”
