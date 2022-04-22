Waynesburg Borough made headway on its wastewater treatment project in 2021, which borough officials have been working toward completing for years.
“I’ve been here nine years, and it’s been talked about and projected ever since I got here,” said Borough Manager Mike Simms. “So this has been a longtime coming.”
The borough secured federal funding in loans and grants for the project in 2019. The project comes with a price tag of about $14 to $15 million, he said. It is currently in the engineering design stage.
“Our engineer told me that the planning stage would take about a year, the procuring of the appropriate permits would take another year, and actual bidding out and construction would take about 18 months,” Simms said.
Borough officials anticipate that the bulk of the project cost will be covered by federal funding. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in 2019 that Waynesburg would be among the 71 recipients of $192 million in grant funding. The borough was allotted an $11.8 million loan and a $3.7 million grant. The upgrade is designed to “alleviate high flows.”
The 71 federally funded water infrastructure projects span 29 states. They are funded through the USDA’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. The program designates funds for projects in rural communities with fewer than 10,000 residents. Eligible projects include drinking water, stormwater drainage and waste disposal systems.
Simms said the borough includes about 1,500 households and about 40 commercial properties. The plant serves the entire borough.
The borough’s current wastewater treatment plant was built in 1942. It was upgraded to secondary treatment in 1957 and renovated and upgraded to enhanced secondary treatment in 1990. Simms said the 1990 upgrade was the last time the wastewater treatment plant was upgraded.
While he said he does not think residents would notice deterioration in the antiquated system, infrastructure employees note problems as they work on the system.
“I don’t think the residents would notice any difficulties, but as we’re going around fixing problems, we’re seeing a lot of deterioration of the entire system,” he said.
The wastewater treatment plant is located at Meadowlark Park Road.
The current plant is a trickling filter plant, which will be replaced by the same type of system. Heavy rains cause a surge of stormwater in the sanitary lines, which overburdens the system and sometimes causes overflow in Ten Mile Creek. The state Department of Environmental Protection allows the borough three discharge areas into the creek during high-flow periods. The new plant is designed to reduce the discharge.
