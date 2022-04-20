For the Herald-Standard
Waynesburg University expanded its technological offerings and ramped up its outreach programs in a school year when students were focused on making the best of their circumstances, said university officials.
The university implemented its Keep Waynesburg Well Plan at the start of the pandemic, which was intended to keep the school “flexible and adaptable” and adjust to evolving health-related guidance, said Stacey Brodak, vice president for institutional advancement and university relations. Vaccines were available to students, staff and faculty at the end of the Spring 2021 semester, which enabled more flexibility for the fall semester, she said.
“We also had a full academic year of experience in managing the virus on campus. We have said from the beginning that we would constantly assess and adjust,” Brodak said. “We believe our students are pretty mindful of their own health and their potential to impact others. We believe it is important to empower each of them to make good decisions to protect others.”
She said that as the university implemented changes that were necessary due to COVID-19, officials focused on options that would have long-term benefits.
“The university’s Pathways Center, a network of student-centered campus resources geared toward student success, wellness and growth, pivoted to online initiatives to meet students’ changing needs during the COVID era,” Brodak said. “The Pathways Center has compiled virtual wellness resources, created online learning and professional development tools, and offered remote events and programming to expand upon previously provided support services. In addition, the university’s Alumni Office launched a new virtual series titled WUbinar Series. This series focuses on career development, personal growth and many other topics, in an initiative to encourage graduates to continue to learn.”
Among the university’s recent updates was a student activity’s area, Rudy’s Place. The area is a part of The Nest, a revamped campus store that provides space for indoor and outdoor activities, Brodak said. The university also opened an on-campus Chick-fil-A during the summer of 2021.
The Nest sells university merchandise and handmade items that benefit causes. This includes bowls and pens made from recycled plastic in the Fine Arts Program and handmade bracelets made by women in the Dominican Republic as part of the university’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Program, she said.
The entrepreneurial program also allowed students to mentor Dominican women remotely, helping the women build skills in management, finance, product development, marketing and sales, Brodak said.
Other programs also benefited the local community. The school’s Bonner Scholars completed service projects in the region during spring break at the Greene County Historical Society, Greene County Habitat, This Generation Connect, World Vision, the Unity Trail, and WWJD Afterschool Program, Brodak said, and the nursing students teamed up with Washington Health System to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Washington and Greene counties.
“The WU Community has remained focused on serving others throughout the pandemic,” Brodak said.
The university also added a new program during the school year, a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies.
Additionally, environmental science Professor Dr. Janet Paladino began research into a virtual reality program, which will use a $2.5 million EON Reality Inc. grant to fund virtual and augmented reality experiences.
Paladino plans to use the technology to create virtual field trips and lessons on international environmental issues.
Brodak said the the university expanded its marketing to new regions, which seems to be leading to an increase in applications for new students.
“Colleges and universities across the nation felt an impact to their enrollment throughout the pandemic, and Waynesburg University was not immune to that impact. We saw a trend toward students staying closer to home for their first year or two of college,” Brodak said. “The rise in our commuter population and the drop in our out-of-state population really illustrates that point. But we’re seeing that trend reverse, with more students for the upcoming year traveling farther from home to attend college. Our early efforts to attract those students are paying off, with the number of out-of-state students on the rise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.