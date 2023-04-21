The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy is preparing for a major preservation initiative at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater slated to begin in 2023 with a $5.4 million price tag.
“…The effects of time and weather on the materials that meld the house to its landscape have caused major building systems to reach the end of their useful lives,” said a news release calling for donations for the project.
Wright’s design techniques were chosen to integrate the space into the natural environment, but many of those architectural choices also left the building vulnerable to nature. Those include flat roofs and sandstone walls constructed by hand and laid in irregular patterns to mimic natural formations in the landscape.
“Seasonal expansion and contraction created by fluctuations in temperature cause hairline cracking in the mortar joints, allowing water to find its way inside the walls,” the news release said.
Fallingwater opened for its 60th season March 11, and visitors to the historic site have increased steadily each year after COVID-19 closures, said Fallingwater Director and Western Pennsylvania Conservancy Vice President Justin Gunther. He said 100,000 visitors were logged at the site in 2021, 121,000 people visited in 2022 and more are expected in 2023.
Closures at Fallingwater and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Kentuck Knob in Mill Run took a hit on preservation projects. Fallingwater was closed for three months at the beginning of the pandemic, and the site reopened slowly with exterior-only experiences and partial interior guided tours at reduced capacities.
“By limiting visitation numbers, we were able to control tour volumes and create physical distancing for the safety of our visitors and our staff,” Gunther said. “However, reduced visitation resulted in a significant drop in earned revenue, significantly impacting our ability to carry out maintenance and preservation projects. This was also aggravated by inflationary pressures, supply chain shortages, and reduced staffing levels.”
He said “generous support from regional foundations” and the Paycheck Protection Program alleviated the financial burden and helped the conservancy to complete their critical preservation and maintenance projects. Fallingwater has an annual operating budget of about $8 million, which includes large-scale preservation projects, he said. New virtual experiences allowed them to connect with new audiences, he said.
“As a site with a beautiful landscape and lots of opportunities to enjoy nature through trails and guided outdoor experiences, Fallingwater and its adjoining Bear Run Nature Reserve proved to be a safe, enjoyable, and recuperative place for visitors to explore during the pandemic,” Gunther said. “Being outside at Fallingwater offered people a place to experience the restorative power of nature in a truly inspiring setting.”
Fallingwater and seven other Frank Lloyd Wright sites were added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2019.
“Like the Great Wall of China and the Taj Mahal, Fallingwater’s inscription as UNESCO World Heritage recognizes its cultural significance to all of humanity,” Gunther said.
Fallingwater is offering a new exterior tour this year. The Guided Grounds Walking Tour will be led by a Fallingwater educator to provides insights into the Bear Run landscape that inspired Wright’s design.
Fallingwater hosted its first 2023 Fayette County Appreciation Day March 19, offering free admission to Fayette County residents, and they will hold a second Fayette County Appreciation Day November 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.