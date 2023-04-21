Greene County officials hope work on the first phase of an ongoing park project will boost to the county’s recreation options as well as its economy.
In 2022, Greene County received a state grant for $586,900 toward the Wisecarver Recreation Area in Franklin Township.
County Commissioner Betsy McClure said phase one of the project will soon be completed, with the second phase beginning this summer or fall.
“The beautiful 300-acre parcel will be a future economic driver with one of the slated three softball fields just now being completed,” she said, noting that other planned additions include a walking trail, retaining pond and wall, and the beginnings of a parking lot with a new park entrance.
McClure said the second phase will begin later this year with work that will include completing the parking lot, a playground, dog park and a kayak/canoe launch for the 18-acre water reservoir, which will be used for fishing and non-motorized boats.
Commissioner Blair Zimmerman said the Wisecarver project started back in 2013 when the county signed a 99-year lease to develop the recreation area. While the project hit some bumps along the way early in the process, he said he is happy to see phase one nearly complete.
“It takes time, but it’s going to be a nice facility and a great addition to the county,” Zimmerman said.
Commissioner Mike Belding said county officials are trying to increase amenities in Greene so entice folks in neighboring counties to visit and spend money, creating a positive economic impact.
Belding added that efforts with broadband access in rural areas like Greene County have made the county a leader in the commonwealth, investing $9 million last year to bring broadband to close to 11,000 additional homes, businesses and industry.
Belding said they were awarded a $2.5 million grant last year from the Appalachian Regional Commission with an additional investment from the county’s industry partner, Kinetic by Windstream, to bring the investment to $5.4 million.
Belding added that the latest investment will go from Perry Township at Interstate 79 west to the West Virginia border, which would make high-speed internet available for an additional 1,000 people.
“We set an example for the entire state,” Zimmerman said.
“Broadband is an aspect that we are very passionate about, to be able to live in rural Greene County and work remotely anywhere in the world is our goal,” McClure said. “We understand that the internet is an important infrastructure needed to grow communities.”
Another positive for Greene County last year included the county receiving a $750,000 Local Share Account grant for the Carmichaels Library and Community Center in the Wana-B Park. The funding will be used for the infrastructure to the park property surrounding the future building site to make improvements to the park.
“The goal is to secure funding to move the community library to the park, and in phases, build a community (and) activity center alongside the library,” McClure said. “Project funding sources are being sought to progress this project.”
Zimmerman added that other highlights last year included increasing the number of events on the fairgrounds, the commissioners continuing to work with municipalities in the county to help them get funding for infrastructure projects and meeting with potential businesses to come to the county.
“I feel that Greene County is on track for growth and development,” McClure said.
