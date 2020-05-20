Economic development made significant strides in Fayette County in 2019.
Commission Chairman Dave Lohr said work continued for the runway extension project at the Joseph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport.
“It’s a slow process, but it’s moving in a very good direction,” Lohr said, adding that more information could be released sometime in July concerning the project.
Another development project included the start of bringing in a USDA-qualified meat-processing plant near Brownsville.
“It will be a big economic boost for farmers outside and inside the county,” Lohr said.
Commissioner Vincent Vicites said the county’s economic development efforts were going quite well in 2019 with the biggest project still ongoing the county’s new prison.
Last July, the county commissioners selected the architectural firm R.L. Kimball of Ebensburg for the new prison.
Vicites said plans for the prison include putting space for the SPCA in the same building for animal control, utilizing the inmates for free labor.
In 2019, Vicites said advances were made on his number one economic development project, which will be purchasing 50 to 60 acres of land behind Mount St. Macrina for a new business park as the county received a $500,000 state grant.
“We want to keep the progress going of what we’ve done for the last two decades,” Vicites said. “More industry, broadening the tax base and creating jobs through private investment.”
Although Commissioner Scott Dunn was appointed as commissioner in November to fill in a vacancy after winning the seat in the general election, he said he immediately went to work on the issues on which he campaigned.
“I was going back to the basics of making Fayette County a better place to live, work, play and raise a family,” Dunn said. “I think the county is definitely making positive strides.”
(1) comment
This is just a lot of blah blah blah to fill space. More patting themselves on the back. 🤬
