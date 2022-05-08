Birds are chirping and the days are getting longer, which means it’s time to stock up on everything your household needs to usher in the new season.
From spring cleaning supplies to allergy medications, it’s important to get the best products at the best price.
However, in an ever-changing consumer landscape where new products are introduced to the market all the time, reading countless product reviews can be exhausting. For an easy guide with reliable insights, check out Product of the Year USA, the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation.
Each year, product winners are determined by a national study conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research, in which 40,000 American consumers weigh in on the top products. This means that items sporting a red seal are the tried-and-true favorites of other shoppers.
“We’re proud to be able to provide shoppers and their families with trusted guidance in finding innovative products that reflect the latest trends and solutions they’re looking for," says Mike Nolan, global CEO of Product of the Year management.
An annual benchmark that forecasts the trends in store for the year ahead, this year’s winners reflect the things that everyday consumers value most. As you stock up on spring household essentials, consider these 20 winners of the 2022 Product of the Year Awards:
• All-Purpose Disinfectant | OxiClean Daily Clean Multi-Purpose Disinfectant – Church & Dwight
• Bathroom Cleaning | 9 Elements Bathroom Cleaner – P&G
• CBD Gummies | Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies – Charlotte’s Web, Inc.
• CBD Ingestible | cbdMD Drink Mix – cbdMD
• CBD Pet | CBD Daily Chewies by D Oh Gee – D Oh Gee
• Cold & Allergy | Allegra Hives – SANOFI US
• Disinfecting Wipes | LYSOL Biodegradable Disinfecting Wipes - Fresh Citrus 70ct – Reckitt
• Dog Care | CESAR WHOLESOME BOWLS – Mars
• First Aid | Nexcare Duo Bandages – 3M
• Hair Styling | göt2b Glued 2-in-1 Spray Wax – Henkel
• Laundry | Persil Active Scent Boost – Henkel
• Oral Care | LISTERINE SMART RINSE Kids Anticavity Mouthwash, Bubble Blast, 500 mL – Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health
• Pain Relief | TYLENOL Dissolve Packs – Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health
• Personal Cleansing | Dial Clean + Gentle Body Wash – Henkel
• Pest Control | STEM – SC Johnson
• Probiotics | Bio-K+ Extra Cognition with Cereboost – Bio-K+ International Inc.
• Skin Care | Gold Bond Crepe Corrector Age Defense Lotion – Sanofi Consumer Healthcare
• Sustainable Home Essentials | Dial Concentrated Refills – Henkel
• Vitamins | Nature’s Bounty Jelly Bean Vitamins – Nestle Health Science U.S.
• Wellness | Live Better Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies – CVS Health
For additional information about the 2022 Product of the Year winners, visit productoftheyearusa.com.
Whether you’re shopping online or in a brick-and-mortar store, you can gain some peace of mind around your purchasing decisions by leaning on the wisdom of thousands of other shoppers.
