A “treasure chest of goodies” awaits one Herald-Standard reader-turned-detective with the return of HS Quest.
The scavenger hunt lets readers take on the role of “Pennsylvania Jones,” looking for a hidden coin in the Uniontown area.
Herald-Standard staff will hide the HS Quest coin in a location that’s accessible to the public, and the paper will run a different clue to the coin’s location in five editions between Monday, June 27 and Friday, July 1. The event is part of the lead-up to the weekend’s Founding Day Festival, which celebrates the city of Uniontown’s birthday.
“We did HS Quest a few years ago,” said Herald-Standard Regional Advertising Manager Sharon Wallach. “It was well-received with the readers in the past, and we are hoping to get the same (reception) with this one.”
Wallach said when someone finds the HS Quest coin, they should call 724-439-7520, leave a message and return the coin to the Herald-Standard office on that day or the next business day. The office is located at 8 E. Church St. in Uniontown.
The reader who finds the coin will win a treasure chest of goodies.
