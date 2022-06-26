Then and Now: Beeson Boulevard, Uniontown

Shown is a picture of Beeson Boulevard in 1976 compared to how the street looks today. The railroad tracks down the center of the street have stood the test of time, bustling with activity decades ago, while trains continue on the track only occasionally today. One obvious change is the building on the left, which used to house the Turntable Music Shop in the 1970s. The space now serves as the First Federal of Greene County bank. In the older picture, a lighter-colored building on the right stands tall, now gone and replaced with statues of Thomas Jefferson and Albert Gallatin as they look westward. The statues, unseen in the updated picture, are a part of a series of sculptures in Somerset, Fayette and Washington counties that offer a unique way to tell the story of the National Road. (Submitted photo courtesy of W. Keith McManus. Color photo by the Herald-Standard.)
