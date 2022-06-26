A past and present view is shown in these photos of Morgantown Street as it faces towards Main Street in Uniontown. The older photo, taken in the early 1900s and provided by the Fayette County Historical Society, features transportation of the times -- horse and buggy. Comparing the older photo to the present photo, there are several visible changes including modern transportation, paved roads and traffic lights. The facade has changed and awnings have been added to the Mundels building on the right and several businesses have moved in to the buildings on the left.
