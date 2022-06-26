Uniontown’s Birthday Firecracker 5K is returning for a second year with a new fun-run for kids.
Laura Kutek, planning and community relations director for the city of Uniontown, said the first year for the 5K brought with it a perfect day and an overwhelming turnout of participants.
“Last year’s race had over 130 runners and walkers of all ages,” Kutek said. “With early registrations, we are looking at nearly 200 participants for this year.”
The race will begin in front of the Fayette County Courthouse, and a full course map will be available on the city’s website and Facebook page closer to the race date.
Awards for the 5K run and the 5K walk will be given to the top three males and females in the age groups of 13 and under, 14 to 19 (19 and under for the walk), 20 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 60 and 60 and up.
A new feature for the 5K run/walk this year came from organizers wanting to encourage a healthy lifestyle with fun family fitness at an early age.
The Little Sparkler Sprint is a 400-meter race for children ages 12 and under with medals being awarded for the top three boys and girls, and all the participants receiving a participation ribbon.
Kutek said that race will begin at Storey Square.
“I am excited to add the Sparkler Sprint to our lineup and look forward to making the Sparkler Sprint a regular event at our annual race,” Kutek said. “In addition to the Sparkler Sprint, the City of Uniontown is looking forward to partnering with the Herald-Standard for their Founding Day Festival weekend of birthday and holiday celebrations.”
Registration for the Uniontown’s Birthday Firecracker 5K will take place at Storey Square from 7:30 to 8 a.m. July 4, with the race to begin at 9 a.m. Registration forms can be found at www.uniontowncity.com, on Facebook @CityofUniontown, or by picking one up in person at city hall, 20 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown.
The registration fee is $35 with children under 5 entered for free.
Checks can be made payable to “City of Uniontown,” with “5K Run/Walk” in the memo.
Kutek said each registration includes race entry, a T-shirt and a birthday cupcake. She encouraged everyone to bring a blanket and chair and to enjoy the morning, whether they’re racing or just watching.
Registration for the Little Sparkler Sprint will be from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at Storey Square with the race beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The registration fee for Little Sparkler Sprint is $5 without a T-shirt and $15 with a T-shirt. Youth shirt sizes are small and medium.
For more information contact Kutek at 724-430-2934 or email lkutek@uniontowncity.com.
