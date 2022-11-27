All-Clad Factory Sale Returns to Washington County Fairgrounds
Following a three-year hiatus, the much-anticipated All-Clad Factory Sale is set to return to the Washington County Fairgrounds December 2-3, 2022. Shoppers can expect to see significant discounts up to 70% off on All-Clad cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, electrics, and gourmet accessories.
“Washington County is unique in that one of its premier manufacturers is also a major tourism draw,” said Jeff Kotula, President of the Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency. “Not every county can say that, but we have that with the All- Clad Factory Sale. Not only is All-Clad a world class manufacturer of fully bonded cookware, but it is world renowned for its quality and workmanship. The company’s reputation and craftsmanship will draw thousands to the Washington County Fairgrounds to purchase their products - right from the factory. We are proud All-Clad calls Washington County home, and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors from around the globe to the sale.”
Prior to the pandemic, All-Clad hosted the sale twice per year every year since the 1970’s. Originally held at the company’s Cecil Township manufacturing facility off Morganza Road, the event grew exponentially over time exceeding the capacity of various venues before landing at the Washington County Fairgrounds where it has remained for many years. This year’s sale boasts 40,000 square feet of the finest cookware in the world.
“The sale is part of the identity of this company, of this brand. It’s not a huge percentage of our annual sales, but it’s an important percentage that shines a light on the quality of the product, and the expert craftsmanship behind the technology and manufacturing,” said Bill Groll, Vice President of Research and Technology.
Shoppers are sure to benefit from the uniquely qualified expertise of the event’s sales team, which consists largely of All-Clad’s local manufacturing team. It is a great opportunity for those who build, understand, and love the cookware to meet those who use it in kitchens around the world and vice versa.
“We have people who make the product helping to sell it, and they get the chance to tell their story, and how their work has influenced the manufacturing, packaging or distribution process.”
“There’s a lot of big companies that spend a great deal of time and effort on team building activities. I think for us though, there can be no better team building effort than the All-Clad Factory Sale,” added Groll.
Once referred to as the “Seconds Sale,” the All-Clad Factory Sale has evolved into more of an inventory balancing effort that now features less factory seconds and more first quality products, overstock, and discontinued items. Though most of the product is All-Clad brand, pieces from sister companies within the corporation will be available at discounted rates as well.
As in past years, the Factory Sale is expected to draw significant crowds. To make the process as enjoyable an experience as possible, All-Clad will distribute tickets with a group number stamped on it. As patrons exit the salesroom, the next group will be escorted in.
In the waiting area, the All-Clad team will host product demonstrations, informational presentations, and previews of product launches yet to come. The waiting area will also feature several raffle packages donated by All-Clad. Through the sale of raffle tickets, 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
While in the waiting queue, those who would prefer to grab a bite to eat offsite or make a quick trip to Hollywood Casino at The Meadows, Pennsylvania Trolley Museum or Tanger Outlets are welcome to do so. Each group ticket has a QR code that when scanned will display in real-time the expected wait for each group to be called in to the salesroom.
Following the milestone ceremony of their 50th anniversary in 2021, the Factory Sale serves to continue the celebration of passionate cooks across the nation, both in their homes and professional kitchens, who make All-Clad part of the meals that they cook and share.
“It never stops amazing me what incredible consumer loyalty we have,” said Groll. “People have come to know and trust the name All-Clad.”
Sale hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2; and from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. For more information, visit GoWashCo.com.
Sponsored content brought to you by Visit WASHINGTON COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA
