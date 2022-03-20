Adopt Your Best Friend Today

BUCK
Meet Buck, a 4-year-old border collie mix. Buck was taken from an abandoned camper after he spent a week or so alone. He is full of love and energy and would love to meet his forever family. Buck is neutered, up to date on his vaccines, and microchipped. We have not yet cat tested him, but we can do so for any potential adopter. He would need to do a meet and greet with any potential adopter's dog(s) to make sure there is a fit. If you would like to meet Buck, please contact Fayette Friends of Animals to make an appointment to see him.
Interested in adopting? Please call 724-245-7815 to schedule an appointment!
