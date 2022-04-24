MEET ASTER
Meet Aster, a 7-month-old medium hair tuxedo cat looking for his forever home. Aster loves the company of other kittens in his room and is the greeter of our kitten room. He hasn’t met a stranger he didn’t like! He loves to play with any toy, especially one with catnip. He likes to spend his day perched in the window sunbathing. Aster has an scar on his eye which he will have forever. This does not cause him any pain or limit his vision. He would love to find his forever home as most of his kitten friends have found their forever homes and he is getting lonely. His adoption fee is $75.00 with an approved application which includes his neuter, testing for FELV and FIV, his vaccinations, and his worming.
Interested in adopting? Please call 724-245-7815 to schedule an appointment!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.