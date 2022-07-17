BAHAMA MAMA

Meet Baham Mama
Bahama came to us with her litter of kittens when they were found on someone’s property. Bahama is a young domestic shorthair tabby who is very sweet and loving. She does well with the other cats in her room but is not a fan of dogs. She loves every person she meets. Bahama would love to find a nice, cozy forever home with a new family to love her forever. With an approved application her adoption fee is $75.00. She is spayed, has her vaccines, and has been tested for FELV and FIV.
Interested in adopting? Please call 724-245-7815 to schedule an appointment!
