Meet Bentley and Lulu
Meet Bentley and Lulu! They are a bonded pair of senior lab mixes. They are around 12-years-old and do well with cats, kids, and other dogs. Both are fixed and up to date on their vaccines. Bentley and LuLu love to play and go on walks. They don’t look or act their age. They both would love to find their retirement home to spend their golden years. They willingly take daily medication for their arthritis. FFOA offers a senior for senior program where if you are a senior and adopt a senior dog, their adoption fee is only $25.00. We would love to find Bentley and LuLu their forever home together soon so they can begin living their best new life.
Interested in adopting? Please call 724-245-7815 to schedule an appointment!
