Meet Bingo & Kreme
This bonded pair came to us when their owner passed away and they had no place to go. Kreme is a 9-year-old lab mix who is very dependent on Bingo. She does enjoy going on walks but would much rather spend her day napping as long as she can keep a close eye on Bingo. Bingo is a 6-year-old hound/lab mix who loves to play and go on walks as well. The two have been around other dogs and done well. Bingo enjoys other dogs more than Kreme who just tolerates them. They have also been fine with cats and kids. Both are spayed and neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccinations. We would love to find Kreme and Bingo a home where they could live their best life together.
Interested in adopting? Please call 724-245-7815 to schedule an appointment!
