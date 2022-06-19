Meet Brandi
Meet Brandi! She is a one-year-old domestic shorthair Tortoiseshell cat. Brandi has the typical tortie-tude and rules the main cat room. She can be very bossy but does get along with most of the cats in her room. Brandi loves every person she meets! She is spayed, up-to-date on her vaccines, and has been tested for FELV and FIV. Her adoption fee with an approved application is $75.00. Brandi would love to find her furever home soon and begin to live her happily ever after!
Interested in adopting? Please call 724-245-7815 to schedule an appointment!
