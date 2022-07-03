Meet Bunny
Bunny is a 4-year-old heeler mix who is an absolute doll! She was adopted from us years ago but returned when her family developed allergies. Bunny loves to go on walks and play, and loves every person she meets. She does okay with some dogs but a meet and greet with any adopter's dog would be needed. She would do best in a home with no cats. She lived with children before and did well. Bunny is spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on her vaccines. With an approved application, her adoption fee is $275.00. Please reach out If you would like to add our sweet Bunny to your family. She won’t disappoint you!
Interested in adopting? Please call 724-245-7815 to schedule an appointment!
