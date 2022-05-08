MEET CHURCH
Meet Church this beautiful girl is looking for her forever home. Church is very friendly and loves when people come visit the cat room. She is around 9 years old and does well with the other cats in her room. She has also met dogs and doesn’t seem to react to them either. Church is spayed and UTD on her vaccines as well as being tested for FELV and FIV. Church would love to find her home soon so she can snuggle up with her new best friend. If you would like to meet this long haired beauty or any of her friends please call Fayette Friends of Animals at 724-245-7815. With an approved application Church’s adoption fee is $50.00, we would love to see her find her home before summer. Let’s make that happen!
Interested in adopting? Please call 724-245-7815 to schedule an appointment!
