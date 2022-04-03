MEET CORA
Cora is a young girl around 10 months old. She is a boxer, beagle mix who is full of energy and loves to play. She came to us when she was left abandoned in a home when her previous owners moved out. Cora would love an active family who could take her on long walks and hikes. Cora has not yet been cat tested but we can do so for any potential adopter. A meet and greet with any adopters dog and Cora would be needed. Cora is spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines. She would love to find her home soon. If you would like to meet Cora please call the shelter to schedule an appointment to meet this little lady.
Interested in adopting? Please call 724-245-7815 to schedule an appointment!
