MEET DIAMOND
They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, well this girl Diamond is looking for her new best friend! Diamond is a 5-year-old pitbull who loves to play. She is a petite girl who has lived with another dog but would need to meet any potential adopter’s dog to make sure it is a fit. Diamond does not act her age. She has a ton of energy and would love to find an active family to take her on hikes and adventures. Diamond is spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on her vaccines. With an approved application, her adoption fee is $275.00. Diamond would love to find her forever family soon so she can enjoy the summer playing and making new memories.
Interested in adopting? Please call 724-245-7815 to schedule an appointment!
