Meet Dobbie
Dobbie is a 6-month-old Pitbull/Lab mix who is full of nothing but puppy energy and love. He has been great with other dogs. When Dobbie came to us, he was very shy and didn’t know how to socialize, but with some time and one-on-one attention, this boy has truly come out of his shell and shown us his true personality. Dobbie would do well with children. Preferably ones a little older as he still is learning his manners and likes to jump. We have not cat tested him but can do so for any interested adopter. Dobbie is neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on his vaccines. With an approved application his adoption fee is $275.00. Dobbie would love to find a family to share summer adventures!
Interested in adopting? Please call 724-245-7815 to schedule an appointment!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.