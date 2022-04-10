Meet Greyson
Meet Greyson! He is a 2-year-old male domestic short hair who is looking for his forever home. Greyson came to us when someone found him outside living and knew he was too friendly to just leave him there. She was able to get him to safety and bring him to us. Greyson is a very social boy who loves the attention of people and other cats. His favorite thing to do is find a nice cozy spot to curl up in and take a nap. He also really enjoys catnip and watching the birds on TV. Greyson is neutered, vaccinated, and has been tested for FIV and FELV as well. His adoption fee with an approved application is $75. Greyson would love to find his forever home soon. If you would like to meet Greyson, please call Fayette Friends of Animals to schedule an appointment to meet him. You can reach them at 724-245-7815.
Interested in adopting? Please call 724-245-7815 to schedule an appointment!
