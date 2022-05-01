MEET HOOCH
Meet Hooch, a 5-year-old Bulldog mix! Hooch loves people and more than anything - BALLS!!! If you have a ball, he will follow you anywhere. Hooch loves to spend all of his time playing. He does like to go for walks, but would much rather spend his time in our play area. Hooch has met many people and been fine with everyone he has met, children included. We aren’t sure how he would get along with another dog or a cat but we can test him for any potential adopter. Hooch is neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on his vaccines. With an approved application, his adoption fee is $275.00. We would love to find Hooch his happily ever after!
Interested in adopting? Please call 724-245-7815 to schedule an appointment!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.