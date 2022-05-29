Meet Jody
Jody is a 2-year-old Mountain Cur/Shepherd Mix. Jody is an energetic boy who has tons of energy. He would do best as the only pet in the home. Jody does like everyone he meets, but a home with older children would be best as he is a strong boy and jumps a lot. Jody came to us as a stray and was never claimed so now he is searching for his forever family. Jody has been neutered, microchipped, and is up to date on his vaccines. With an approved application, his adoption fee is $275.00. Jody would love to find a home before summer so he can run and play and have new adventures with his family.
Interested in adopting? Please call 724-245-7815 to schedule an appointment!
