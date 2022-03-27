MAE
Meet Mae, she is a 2-year-old girl looking for her forever home. Mae came to us almost a year ago, when she arrived she was very shy and put with our other shy cats as it seemed to help her being in a calm environment. Mae is now in our main cat room and is showing her true personality. She loves to play and watch birds on the TV. Mae would like to find a family with a cat so she will always have someone to keep her company. The majority of her day you can find her curled up sleeping on her fluffy bed. If you would like to meet Mae, please call the shelter at 724-245-7815 to schedule your appointment.
Interested in adopting? Please call 724-245-7815 to schedule an appointment!
