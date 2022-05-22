MEET MERLIN
Merlin is a 5-year-old domestic short hair. This big lovable boy is looking for a family to love him forever. Merlin came to us when his previous family or the other cat who lived with Merlin no longer wanted him. Merlin likes to spend his day lounging or watching the birds on the TV. If you visit our cat room, you will surely see Merlin as he is always eager to meet new people. If you don’t see him when you visit, look behind the TV as he tries to find the birds behind there while the TV is on. Merlin gets along well with all the other cats in his room, including the one he came in with. Merlin is neutered, vaccinated, and has been tested for FELV and FIV. With an approved application, his adoption fee is only $75.00. We would love to find Merlin a home soon!
Interested in adopting? Please call 724-245-7815 to schedule an appointment!
