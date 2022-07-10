Meet Milo
Milo is an almost one-year-old domestic short hair grey tabby. Milo loves to play more than anything. If you come to our cat room, Milo is always waiting to greet visitors. He gets along well with other cats. He has seen dogs and doesn’t seem to mind them either. He loves every person big or small. Milo would love to find his very own home and family so he can spend all his time cuddling and playing with them. Milo is neutered, FIV and FELV tested, and up-to-date on his vaccines. With an approved application his adoption fee is only $75.00. If you would like to meet our Mr. Congeniality, please reach out!
Interested in adopting? Please call 724-245-7815 to schedule an appointment!
