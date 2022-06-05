Meet Opal
Meet Opal! She is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair shy girl who is currently staying with one of our wonderful foster care providers. Opal came to us and we knew the shelter wasn’t the place for her. Fortunately we found a patient, loving foster home to welcome her and give her the love she needed until she could find her perfect family. Opal likes other cats and dogs and loves to have her body massaged and to be loved. She isn’t comfortable with being picked up but in time may welcome that. We would love to find Opal her forever family while she is with her foster family since the shelter only stresses her out. Opal is spayed, has been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, and is up-to-date on her vaccines. With an approved application, her adoption fee is only $75.00.
Interested in adopting? Please call 724-245-7815 to schedule an appointment!
