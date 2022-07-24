Meet Paulie
Paulie is a one-year-old Pitbull/Lab mix who is full of energy and love. Paulie was found by a good samaritan along with his brother Tony. They both came to us and are now looking for a forever home. Paulie is learning how to walk on a leash and basic obedience. He has not been around other dogs other than his brother so any potential adopter would need to do a meet-and-greet with their dog to make sure it is a fit. We have not cat tested Paulie but can do so for any interested adopter. Paulie is neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on his vaccines. With an approved application, his adoption fee is $275.00. This handsome boy would love to find his forever home soon!
Interested in adopting? Please call 724-245-7815 to schedule an appointment!
