Meet Raven
Raven is a 1-year-old domestic short hair who is looking for her forever home. Raven is a sweet girl who tested positive for FIV when she came to our shelter. Although she does have FIV, she can still live in a home with other cats, as FIV is only spread through deep bite wounds and Raven has no teeth. Hers had to be removed because she had stomatitis. FIV cats can live long, healthy, happy lives just like normal cats. Even though she has no teeth, Raven still enjoys treats and hard food. She loves to get attention from any person she can. Raven has been spayed and is up-to-date on her vaccines as well. With an approved application, her adoption fee is only $75.00. We would love to see Raven living her best life in a home of her own with a family to love her forever. FIV cats need love too!
Interested in adopting? Please call 724-245-7815 to schedule an appointment!
