Meet Willard
Willard is a two-year-old Shar-pei/boxer mix. He would do best as the only pet in the home. He loves EVERYONE he meets but would need a strong owner as he is a big boy. A home with older children would be best since Willard is so big we wouldn’t want him to knock any small children down. Willard loves to play and enjoys going on walks very much. He has been neutered, microchipped, and is up-to-date on his vaccines. With an approved application, his adoption fee is $275.00. This big bundle of love would love to find his forever home soon!
Interested in adopting? Please call 724-245-7815 to schedule an appointment!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.