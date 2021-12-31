Both Washington Health System Hospitals Nationally Recognized with an A Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade
Washington Health System is proud to announce that both of their hospitals, WHS Washington Hospital and WHS Greene, received an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall of 2021. This national distinction recognizes WHS Washington Hospital and WHS Greene’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.
“Leapfrog’s recognition is one of the health care industry’s most prestigious honors. Unlike some of the other health care awards out there, Leapfrog is based entirely on an independent, scientific review of objective data. The data proves we ( both of our hospitals ) are a top performer,” Stephanie Wagoner, WHS’s manager of marketing and community relations, said. “We feel that awards like this prove that we have a strong, independent health system here in the county, ready to serve this community. Even through COVID, our focus has never changed or waivered. We are still focused on making sure our patients get the best care possible.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an A, B, C, D, or F grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said. “I thank the leadership and workforce of WHS Washington Hospital and WHS Greene for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”
To see WHS’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
ABOUT THE LEAPFROG GROUP
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
ABOUT WASHINGTON HEALTH SYSTEM
Employing more than 2,300 highly trained medical professionals, WHS provides health care services at more than 40 off-site locations throughout three counties. In addition to its flagship 260 licensed bed hospital in Washington, WHS operates Washington Health System Greene, a community centered hospital, in Waynesburg. WHS’s integrated system of care also consists of diagnostic centers, outpatient care facilities, the WHS Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center and Greenbriar Treatment Center all seamlessly working together to provide excellent patient-and-family- centered care. To learn more about WHS, visit whs.org.
