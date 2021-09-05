Community Bank celebrates 120th anniversary with donations
To celebrate their 120th anniversary, Community Bank is giving back to area charities and nonprofits. Through their Community Bank Cares program, for every qualified mortgage, home equity, personal or business loan over $25,000, the financial institution will donate $120 to the charity or nonprofit of the borrower’s choice.*
“Community Bank was founded on the time-honored tradition of ‘neighbor helping neighbor,’ and we are pleased to announce the relaunch of our Community Bank Cares program,” Community Bank CEO and President, John H. Montgomery, said. “For clients who open loans and meet the qualifications, we will make the $120 donation to the nonprofit of their choice.”
The program, which allows the bank to bridge important funding to meaningful organizations, was briefly paused during the pandemic.
“We realized that organizations throughout the region were struggling as many weren’t receiving the support that they had in the past,” Andrew Corfont, senior vice president of marketing for Community Bank, said. “With our 120th anniversary, we thought it was the perfect time to relaunch this meaningful program.”
Historically, the program has donated more than $400,000 to charities and nonprofits throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia since 2015.
As an integral part of the communities they serve, Community Bank has built a legacy around their philosophy of ‘neighbors helping neighbors.’
“As we prepare to make investments in technology, infrastructure and client experience that will jumpstart our next 120 years, we want to ensure other community organizations have the resources they need to drive their missions and exceed their goals,” Montgomery said.
Corfont said locally, the program has provided important funding to organizations like the City Mission and the Washington Area Humane Society.
“Time and time again, we see our clients supporting causes like children’s health services, humane societies and veterans’ affairs,” he said. “We’re happy to support these important causes as they reflect the concerns of the community.”
Community Bank is a locally-managed, independent bank that offers comprehensive financial services to regional businesses and residents. Chartered by the United States in 1901 as the First National Bank of Carmichaels, Community Bank has grown steadily.
Today, Community Bank continues to offer steadfast personal service, coupled with the latest in financial services and technology. From the sophisticated cash management technology available in their internet banking and sweep account products, to their comprehensive loan services, Community Bank is a refreshing and vibrant financial partner.
Serving the tri-state area, and with dedicated commercial relationship officers, Community Bank offers old fashioned relationship banking, notable for its speed, flexibility and common sense.
To learn more about Community Bank, and the services and products they offer, visit www.communitybank.tv.
