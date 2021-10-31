Community Bank makes navigating complex loans like construction mortgages simple and easy
For David Mikan, his relationship with Community Bank has made all the difference as he develops property along New Castle Road in Butler.
“It’s been a fluid process for me,” Mikan said. “They’ve made it pretty simple, and I’ve felt comfortable from the beginning. So comfortable, that I didn’t feel the need to look elsewhere.”
Mikan has been working with Community Bank since 2019 to fund and develop Benevan Square. Initially unfamiliar with the bank – he learned about Community Bank through the real estate company he is working with – he’s very pleased with how things have transpired. His point-of- contact, Steve McCarron, has effortlessly guided him through the nuances of the project.
“I’m the type of person that prefers personal relationships. I felt that immediately with Steve,” he said. “I have nothing but great things to say about him. Community Bank is very lucky to have him.”
McCarron, who is the vice president and senior commercial relationship officer at Community Bank, said his relationship with clients like Mikan is what differentiates Community Bank from other financial institutions.
“Larger banks have departments that handle loans like these. At Community Bank, individual lenders handle the process. We engage the site inspector. We routinely talk to the contractor and developer to make sure there are no questions and that things are happening in a timely manner. We really monitor the process from start to finish.”
Because construction mortgages tend to be risky for all the parties involved, McCarron said Community Bank strives to provide hands-on due diligence.
“Every construction project we do is special, because we take the time to explain how construction financing works and handle the draw process personally,” he said.
An added benefit for new clients like Mikan is Community Bank’s ability to meet specific needs.
“We’re able to open their eyes to various products and services that they could take advantage of in-house,” McCarron said. “He was appreciative that he didn’t have to shop around. I believe that’s why so many of our clients stay with us. They see what value-added partners we are.”
While the process is still far from over for Mikan – the property should be ready by the new year and he still needs to secure a few more tenants – he is thankful for McCarron’s and Community Bank’s support.
“There’s no way that I could have navigated everything without Steve. There’s just too many things you need to know. The process is too complicated,” Mikan said. “Steve is kind. He takes the time to explain things and he does it well. If I had done this with a large bank, I probably wouldn’t have worked with one person. Steve and Community Bank have been great.”
Community Bank is a locally- managed, independent bank that offers comprehensive financial services to regional businesses and residents. Chartered by the United States in 1901 as the First National Bank of Carmichaels, Community Bank has steadily grown over the last 120 years.
Today, Community Bank continues to offer steadfast personal service, coupled with the latest in financial services and technology. From the sophisticated cash management technology available in their internet banking and sweep account products, to their comprehensive loan services, Community Bank is a refreshing and vibrant financial partner.
With locations in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and with dedicated commercial relationship officers, Community Bank offers old fashioned relationship banking, notable for its speed, flexibility and common sense.
To learn more about Community Bank, and the services and products they offer, visit www.communitybank.tv.
Sponsored content brought to you by Community Bank
