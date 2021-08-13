Expert care for moms and kids in one convenient location
The WVU Medicine outpatient center in Waynesburg provides close-to-home care for moms and kids in a one-stop-shop facility located at 451 Murtha Drive.
Moms can be seen by WVU Medicine’s skilled Obstetrics and Gynecology providers and specialists, who offer a wide range of services for women at every age and stage of life. Our physicians and advanced practice professionals work to ensure that you receive expert care delivered with thoughtful attention to your needs.
We are committed to excellence in preventing and/or managing routine obstetrical care, treatment for gyne- cologic disorders, preventive health maintenance, and specialty gynecological services.
The services our OB/GYNs provide include but are not limited to:
Routine gynecological care for ages 12 and up (for girls who have started their menstrual cycles)
• Preventive health maintenance
• Menopausal care
• Treatment for gynecologic disorders
• Contraception and family planning
• Sexual dysfunction evaluation and care
For the kids, the pediatricians and nurses in the WVU Medicine Children’s General Pediatrics Clinic are specially trained to care for children from infancy to young adulthood. We’re here for all the typical problems that accompany a child’s growth and development providing routine care for all common pediatric illnesses.
Our pediatric and adolescent services go beyond a list of treatments. We build trust, respect, and confidence in their healthcare with our specialized services and general primary care to help our patients grow into healthy, happy adults.
The services we provide include but are not limited to:
• Acute illness and injury treatment
• Behavioral health issues, such as anxiety, depression, and ADHD
• Development issues
• Treatment for eating disorders
• Health and nutrition counseling
• Hormonal birth control (for non-contraceptive and contraceptive health benefits)
• Immunizations
• Lactation clinic for new mothers
• Physical exams required for sports participation
• Reproductive health (male, female, and non-binary patients)
• School, learning, and attention problems
• Weight management
• Well exams
Need a lab or imaging test? We’ve got you covered. The center includes a variety of diagnostic lab and imaging services for adults and children – all on-site.
Appointments with our providers can be scheduled online through MyWVUChart or by calling 855-WVU-CARE.
For more information about the WVU Medicine outpatient center in Waynesburg, visit: WVUMedicine.org/Waynesburg.
