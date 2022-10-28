First Federal of Greene County welcomes Jennifer B. Ross to lending operations
First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County recently welcomed Jennifer B. Ross to its lending operations at its main office in Waynesburg.
“We are very pleased that Jennifer has joined our Association, and we look forward to some exciting news pertaining to future products,” said President/CEO Charles W. Trump, Jr. “Our First Federal work family will benefit from Jennifer’s business experience, her compassion for our communities and her focus to functioning as part of a team.”
A lifelong resident of Greene County, Ross brings with her 16 years of banking experience, including the last 13 years focusing on relationship-style banking and commercial lending functions. She has extensive experience working with local businesses, non-profits and municipalities in the areas of commercial real estate loans, commercial lines of credit and equipment financing.
“First Federal’s strong commitment to being ‘The People You Know, The People You Can Trust’ resonates deeply with me,” Ross said. “As a partner to our clients, I am eager to assist with the development of new banking solutions to satisfy their evolving needs.
“Expanding upon the Association’s solid foundation in a manner that will help our customers achieve their goals is an honor and something that I am very excited to take part in.” As a lending professional, Ross values the partnerships she builds with clients from the first meeting, serving as their primary point of contact every step of the way and working together on appropriate and timely solutions.
“Working alongside borrowers from the time of application to the point of closing and beyond has allowed me the opportunity to see and experience the positive impact that financing can have within the communities we live in and serve,” she said.
A 2006 graduate of Penn State University, Ross earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing.
Outside the workplace, she serves on the board for the Greene County Chamber of Commerce and volunteers with Greene County United Way.
Ross and her husband, Keith, live in Waynesburg and have two daughters, Ally and Sadie.
Since 1924, First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County has served the residents of Southwestern Pennsylvania through a combination of traditional deposit and loan products and evolving technological convenience. From checking and savings accounts to mortgage and home equity loans, from online bill pay to mobile banking, First Federal of Greene County offers a variety of services to its customers, all while remaining committed to being “The People You Know, The People You Can Trust.” Based in Waynesburg, Pa., First Federal of Greene County maintains eight offices in Greene, Fayette and Washington counties in Pennsylvania, and a loan origination subsidiary, First Greene Mortgage, in Morgantown, W.Va. For more information, visit www.ffgc.bank
