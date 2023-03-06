Long COVID
New Data Shows Long COVID Keeping as Many as 4 Million People Out of Work
The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the world upside down, forcing us to navigate a long-lasting impact on our lives.
Today, while science has made medical advances to get us through the depth of the pandemic, challenges linger. Many people continue to suffer with severe symptoms associated with post-COVID infection. Unfortunately, many post-COVID complications have put the medical community in uncharted waters, leaving those with long COVID symptoms searching not only for adequate medical care, but also often resulting in the harsh reality that their symptoms have caused disability.
A recent Census Bureau study found 16 million people of working age suffer from some form of long post-COVID related issues. Of that number 2 to 4 million people are currently out of work and face potentially devastating financial, emotional and physical instability. Long COVID can be quite severe and can include a wide range of health problems. Common symptoms related to long COVID include, but are not limited to:
• Tiredness or fatigue that interferes with daily life
• Symptoms get worse after physical or mental effort
• Fever
• Cough
• Shortness of breath
• Chest pain
• Fast beating or pounding heart
• Ringing in ears
• Dizziness
• Difficulty concentrating
Similar to autoimmune disorders, long COVID is very difficult to diagnose and treat. However, due to the extensive number of people experiencing severe medical conditions associated with COVID, the issue must be addressed by the medical community and the Social Security Administration. If you are experiencing debilitating, long term symptoms of COVID-19 making it impossible for you to work you could be eligible for Social Security Disability Benefits. For more than 40 years, the law firm of Robert Peirce & Associates has been helping individuals that can no longer work obtain the benefits they deserve.
Barbara Manna, EDPNA has worked for Robert Peirce & Associates, PC for over 30 years as an Accredited Disability Representative. “People are facing complex chronic illness after having COVID and we are here to help them determine if they have a case to file for disability,” said Manna. “We will assess your case based on the limitations associated with your medical impairments, as documented by your medical records and will help to build your case,” said Manna.
Attorney Adrian DeGori has been helping clients file Social Security Disability claims at Robert Peirce & Associates for the past 10 years. “As of now, there is no clear path for people suffering from long-term medical conditions associated with COVID,” said DeGori. “Most people do not realize that if you are unable to work, for any reason, you may qualify for Disability Benefits.”
If you are experiencing debilitating symptoms after being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, let the legal team at Robert Peirce & Associates help you maneuver through the complicated disability determination process. Our team of legal professionals will walk you through the process every step of the way. The overall goal is to win your case so you can receive the benefits you deserve. This is a long and complex process and your legal team from Robert Peirce & Associates will be with you every step of the way providing the following professional services:
• Completing the initial application
• Submitting all forms and required documents
• Organizing details of the case
• Contacting and providing witnesses
• Securing and submitting all necessary medical records and evidence
• Meeting all required deadlines
• Filing an appeal when necessary
The legal representatives at Robert Peirce & Associates have extensive experience in these cases and often help clients identify additional pieces of evidence that make your case even stronger. We can make all the difference in filing a successful claim and there is no fee unless we win your case.
For over 40 years, Robert Peirce & Associates has been providing supportive and compassionate legal representation. Let the dedicated Social Security Disability Team at Robert Peirce & Associates guide you through this process in order to make the strongest claim possible.
To make a no obligation appointment, contact Adrian DeGori at 412-281-7229 or visit www.peircelaw.com.
Data Source
