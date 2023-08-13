Looking for something fun to do while visiting Washington County?

By Michele Gillis

If you are visiting Washington County and are looking for a good time, check out the Washington County Agricultural Fair!

The fair, which takes place Aug. 12-19, is celebrating its 225th anniversary and there will be an abundance of activities to check out!

Click the link washingtonfair.org/fair-schedule/ to view all the scheduled activities during the fair.

If you are into collecting memorabilia, the fair is marking the celebration in several ways including handing out commemorative tickets with each ticket purchase as a keepsake of the event.

In addition, there are a few permanent commemorations of the fair’s history in the works.

“We commissioned a local artist to create an anniversary mural that will showcase the history and evolution of the fair,” said Wayne Hunnell, Washington County Agricultural Fair Board Secretary. “It is on the side of a building and the ends, so the total length of the mural will be 56-feet long. It will depict scenes from the fair in the early late 1800s when people would come to the fair in a suit and tie verses what you see today.”

