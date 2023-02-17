‘Not a goodbye, a congratulations’: John E. Mariner retires from First Federal of Greene County Board
After a nearly 52-year career with First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County, former President/CEO John E. Mariner officially retired from the Board of Directors in January 2023.
Mariner, who was President/CEO of the Association from 2008-2012, had served as a Director since 2002 and had been Chairman of the Board since 2017. He retired as President/ CEO in February 2012.
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Mariner was surprised with a reception in his honor following his last annual meeting and Board meeting as a Director. Also unknown to Mariner, the Board announced it was naming him a Director Emeritus.
“This is not a goodbye,” said Charles W. Trump, Jr., President/CEO of First Federal of Greene County, during the reception. “This is a congratulations to you.”
Mariner’s retirement from the Board caps a career that began in July 1971, when First Federal of Greene County needed a mortgage loan officer to replace the late James L. Brewer, who was in line to become President/CEO the following year.
“I happened to be in just the right place at the right time to have the opportunity to fulfill the years of service that I fulfilled for First Federal,” Mariner said. “It simply was God’s blessing that the opportunity was provided to me to do what I have been able to do through my journey of 50 years with First Federal. It’s an honor.”
After starting in the loan department, over the years, Mariner became a Vice President, Executive Vice President and finally President/CEO in 2008.
He and his wife, Linda, have three children – Timothy, David and Kari – and six grandchildren.
During the reception, both Trump and Mariner paid tribute to Mariner’s family members, who were in attendance, for all of their support and sharing Mariner with the Association for so many years of their lives, too.
“So many minutes and hours and days of his life had an impact on your life when he served here,” Trump said, noting how many countless days and nights before holidays and family vacations that Mariner had spent working at the Association’s main office in Waynesburg. “And I thought how fitting for the significant amount of your life – hours and days having been spent here – that we celebrate with you here.”
For Trump, it was a full-circle moment to surprise at the end of his career the very person who had once surprised Trump near the beginning of his career.
“Yes, I created surprises for folks,” Mariner said with a laugh, recounting the suspenseful way he had re-introduced Trump to First Federal of Greene County employees when Trump returned to the Association’s home office in 2008 to accept a leadership position. “So one surprise comes back; he was going to pay me back.”
“We wanted this to be a really special capstone to your time at the bank,” Trump said. “John has loved surprises over the years. Little did he know that tonight would be his surprise.”
In addition to the reception and Director Emeritus title, one more surprise was in store for Mariner. He was presented with his own personalized rocking chair in which to sit and enjoy his second and last retirement from First Federal of Greene County.
“It’s been said of people in other positions that they have had positions of the highest honor and the greatest of responsibilities,” Trump said. “And your years with this institution, your years of service, the fortitude, the commitment, the passion, the reliability – you set a fine and oftentimes difficult example to follow. You set the bar really, really high.
“And I hope, in the years to come, we continue to make you proud because you certainly have made us proud. We can’t thank you enough for what you’ve been and who you are, and we wish you all the best.”
