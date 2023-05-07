Tanner named Board Chair of First Federal of Greene County

Nearly three years after her retirement as President/CEO of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County, Judi Goodwin Tanner has stepped into another leadership role – Chair of the Association’s Board of Directors.

The Board elected Tanner Chairwoman in January 2023 following the retirement of John E. Mariner from the Board. Mariner had been Chairman since 2017.

Prior to that, Mariner had retired as President/CEO in 2012, at which point Tanner succeeded him, leading the Association until her own retirement in April 2020.

The orderly leadership transitions speak to the long-range succession planning First Federal of Greene County has in place. The advanced planning lends an extra degree of stability for the 99-year-old community bank and has proved to withstand outside conditions and challenges.

