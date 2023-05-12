Past President/CEO and retired Board of Directors Chairman John E. Mariner, current First Federal of Greene County President/CEO Charles W. Trump, Jr., and immediate past President/CEO and Board of Directors Chairwoman Judi Goodwin Tanner.
Past President/CEO and retired Board of Directors Chairman John E. Mariner, current First Federal of Greene County President/CEO Charles W. Trump, Jr., and immediate past President/CEO and Board of Directors Chairwoman Judi Goodwin Tanner.
Judi Goodwin Tanner, former President/CEO of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County, named board chair.
Tanner named Board Chair of First Federal of Greene County
Nearly three years after her retirement as President/CEO of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County, Judi Goodwin Tanner has stepped into another leadership role – Chair of the Association’s Board of Directors.
The Board elected Tanner Chairwoman in January 2023 following the retirement of John E. Mariner from the Board. Mariner had been Chairman since 2017.
Prior to that, Mariner had retired as President/CEO in 2012, at which point Tanner succeeded him, leading the Association until her own retirement in April 2020.
The orderly leadership transitions speak to the long-range succession planning First Federal of Greene County has in place. The advanced planning lends an extra degree of stability for the 99-year-old community bank and has proved to withstand outside conditions and challenges.
“I retired three weeks after COVID hit,” Tanner said. “But we stuck with the plan that had been in the works.”
That plan included the appointment of Charles W. Trump, Jr., to the presidency upon Tanner’s retirement.
“Beginning my leadership experience during COVID proved to be quite the challenge,” Trump said. “But due to working so closely with John and Judi on succession planning, there was adequate preparation to take on the trials of today and tomorrow. The enduring spirit and commitment of our team of people certainly assists in handling, overcoming and persevering through whatever we may face together.”
The deliberate approach to succession planning not only pays off in consistency and familiar faces leading the bank, but inspires customer confidence in the entire institution.
“Judi’s election to the chairwomanship of the Board reinforces the commitment that we have to the continuity of leadership and helps to bolster our mantra, ‘The People You Know, the People You Can Trust,’” Trump said.
As her time on the Board has continued in the years since her retirement, Tanner now counts more than 40 years of banking knowledge and time working for employee, including 8 years as President/CEO, and has served on the Board since she joined 11 years ago.
Her four decades of first-hand experience – from employee to officer to director – only further strengthens her service and value to the Board and the Association as a whole.
“The experience previously working at the Association and seeing the different changes in the banking industry over the years has helped prepare me for this role,” Tanner said.
One major change in 40 years has been the increase in asset size since Tanner started at First Federal. In the early 1980s, the Association had $180 million in assets; today, assets stand at more than $1 billion, which has brought significant changes to the Association in terms of monitoring and reporting activities.
Tanner is also always gratified to see entire generations of families become customers, over the years watching parents, children, then grandchildren come through the bank for savings accounts and mortgage loans and beginning the cycle over and over.
First Federal’s roots in the community are firm and deep, and Tanner is only looking to grow them.
“My goal for the Association is to continue to meet the savings needs of our community and turn around and invest those savings dollars into our community through residential and commercial lending,” she said. “We want to see that continue. We want to be here for all the future generations of our current customers.”
Working and serving at First Federal has been quite the remarkable journey for a woman whose grandfather opened a savings account for her at the bank when she was just a baby. That lifetime association persists for Tanner, and for the greater good that can be done by a community bank investing and lending locally.
Next year will see Tanner leading the Board into First Federal’s 100th anniversary, a major milestone for the Association that was formed in 1924 by 17 men in Carmichaels. “I’m looking forward to the celebration next year,” she said. “I’m so proud to see the Association move into the next 100 years with the fantastic staff that supports the mission of First Federal.”
Since 1924, First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County has served the residents of Southwestern Pennsylvania through a combination of traditional deposit and loan products and evolving technological convenience. From checking and savings accounts to mortgage and home equity loans, from online bill pay to mobile banking, First Federal of Greene County offers a variety of services to its customers, all while remaining committed to being “The People You Know, The People You Can Trust.” Based in Waynesburg, Pa., First Federal of Greene County maintains eight offices in Greene, Fayette and Washington counties in Pennsylvania, and two First Greene Mortgage subsidiary offices in Morgantown and Bridgeport, W.Va. For more information, visit www.ffgc.bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.