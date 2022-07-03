The Whiskey Rebellion Festival in Washington County, July 8-10, proves that history is fun
From 1791 to 1794, a cohort of farmers and distillers inSouthwestern Pennsylvania led an uprising against the fledgling United States government in an attempt to fight taxes on whiskey. This revolutionary part of history lives on in Washington County as the annual Whiskey Rebellion Festival, providing a chance to have a good time while living out the region’s history.
Taking place from Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10, the Whiskey Rebellion Festival includes historical re-enactments, food trucks, time-period-appropriate music, and a section for children to enjoy and learn about the Revolutionary War period.
The event is organized by the Bradford House Historical Association. The Bradford House, a historical site situated on Main Street in Washington County, is a focal point of the festival.
“It was built in 1788 and was the home of David Bradford, who was a leader of the Whiskey Rebellion. People really don’t know who lived there and the importance of it,” said Tracy Liberatore, executive director of the Bradford House Historical Association. Tours of the house will be offered during the festival.
The festival works hard to keep everything within the context of the time period during which the Whiskey Rebellion took place. This includes having an area for children where they can play 18th-century games and do chores from that time period.
One of the most popular re-enactments is tarring and feathering, a common form of public humiliation that was used against tax officials during the Whiskey Rebellion. The reenactment, held on Main Street, uses safe materials to substitute for the tar and feathers, but the visual impact remains striking.
“The Whiskey Rebellion Festival is a wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate both the history of our county as well as our local whiskey heritage,” said Jeff M. Kotula, president of the Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency.
“And while it is important to learn about our history, it is more fun to do so with a glass of Liberty Pole Rye,” he added, referencing the craft distillery in Washington.
The festival will kick off on Friday night with a whiskey walk, where patrons receive a wristband and can walk around the square to 11 different businesses. At each business, they will be able to sample different spirits and wines. Friday night will also include the festival’s opening ceremony and a performance by the Washington Symphony Orchestra. There will be food trucks, and the Blue Eagle Tavern will be open as well.
Saturday and Sunday will also include plenty of food and libations, as well as live music and demonstrations, keeping close to the historical theme. “I just had somebody comment on our music lineup and ask why we don’t have music for everyone. Our music is either bluegrass, Americana or heritage. So we wouldn’t have hard rock or rappers, it wouldn’t fit in our theme,” Liberatore said.
Saturday will open with a parade, and there will also be performances of 10-minute sketches that show how the Whiskey Rebellion came about.
Historical societies from the region will also be present to show off the wide and varied history of Southwestern Pennsylvania.
The Bradford House Museum will be open, as well as the Whiskey Rebellion Education and Visitor Center, a 1,000-square-foot space dedicated to the historic event. The LeMoyne House, a historical site connected to the Underground Railroad, will also be open for tours.
The festival is returning after two years of pandemic disruptions. Liberatore is excited to be able to bring all of the attractions and events back this summer. “We’re back full force, full capacity,” she said. Established more than a decade ago, the festival has been a hit with locals and history buffs from all around the region.
Liberatore is passionate about the importance of knowing the living history of Washington County. “It’s our history. Where we stand is exactly where it happened,” she said.
The Whiskey Rebellion is a vital part of understanding early American history, and that’s what the Bradford House Historical Association aims to do with this festival, in the most enjoyable way possible. “There were a lot of firsts. ... The first time there was a presidential pardon, the first time that a president led his troops. It’s unique, and every year we try to stick to that,” she said.
To enjoy food, performances, lots of fascinating history — and for adults, a touch of distilled spirits — visit the Whiskey Rebellion Festival, taking place on Main Street in downtown Washington, July 8-10. Visit whiskeyrebellionfestival.com to see the full schedule of events.
Sponsored content brought to you by: Visit WASHINGTON COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA
