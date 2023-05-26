Ultrasound exams now available at WVU Medicine Outpatient Center in Waynesburg
The WVU Medicine Outpatient Center located on Murtha Drive is now offering general ultrasound exams to diagnose and guide treatment for many medical issues.
Ultrasound (sonography) is an imaging test that uses high-frequency sound waves to provide images of soft tissue and internal organs without the use of radiation.
WVU Medicine Imaging Services uses the most advanced equipment in the industry to perform 3D and 4D ultrasound imaging, conducting about 20,000 exams a year for a wide range of conditions, including pediatric, breast, high-risk obstetrics, and vascular issues.
WVU Medicine is recognized for the highest level of image quality and patient safety by the American College of Radiology in ultrasound. Our caring, knowledgeable, and experienced technologists are all board- and state-certified experts in their fields.
We perform several types of ultrasound exams, including:
Abdomen
Bladder
Gallbladder
Kidneys
Liver
Pancreas
Spleen
OB/GYN
Fetal assessments
Uterus and ovaries (transvaginal)
Pediatric
Small Parts
Neck
Scrotum
Thyroid
During an external ultrasound, a small probe called a transducer is placed on the skin along with a gel-like substance. The image from the probe is displayed on a monitor while the scan is performed. Some ultrasounds, like pelvic or vaginal, require a small probe to be inserted into the body. Most ultrasounds last only a few minutes, while others may take about 15 to 45 minutes, depending on the part of the body being examined.
Once the ultrasound is complete, the images will be reviewed by a board-certified radiologist. The ordering doctor will receive an electronic copy of the imaging report and will notify the patient with the results. To communicate easily and securely with their WVU Medicine providers, patients can sign up for our free patient portal, MyWVUChart, by visiting MyWVUChart.com.
WVU Medicine’s Waynesburg clinic provides access to a range of medical specialists and some of the most advanced medical technology available in the region.
The 15,000-square-foot clinic is conveniently located off I-79 exit 14. It includes 30 exam rooms and six procedure rooms.
The multispecialty clinic offers primary care, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, and specialty care, including general surgery, heart, optometry, podiatry, urology, and wound care. Diagnostic services offered at the clinic include cardiac and vascular imaging, EKG, lab testing, and imaging.
The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the lab is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.