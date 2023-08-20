WVU Medicine Primary Care in Waynesburg provides close-to-home access to WVU Medicine’s network of specialty and subspecialty care
Establishing a primary care physician and having regular check-ups is an important step in managing a person’s health.
The WVU Medicine Waynesburg Outpatient Center is committed to providing high quality primary care close to home for patients of all ages, including infants, children, adults, and seniors. For non-emergency medical care, primary care providers are an essential part of the healthcare team. They specialize in diagnosing, treating, and helping to prevent a wide variety of conditions.
The 15,000-square-foot clinic is conveniently located off exit 14 of I-79 at 451 Murtha Drive. The facility includes 30 exam rooms and six procedure rooms. Lab and diagnostic services are also provided.
PRIMARY CARE EXPLAINED
At WVU Medicine Primary Care, patients can choose from the following practitioners:
• Family medicine providers, who care for patients of all ages, including infants, children, adults, and seniors;
• Internal medicine providers, who see only adults and;
• Pediatricians who focus on children’s health.
Primary care providers get to know their patients, their history, and their family history; can recommend screenings; and can identify and treat many minor problems before they become major ones.
For patients experiencing any undiagnosed symptoms or medical concerns, a WVU Medicine primary care provider should be the first point of contact for improved wellbeing.
They provide a variety of services to help improve and maintain health, including but not limited to:
• Physical exams
• Vaccinations
• Routine lab work
• Management of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and high blood pressure
• Cancer screenings
• Well-child exams
• Diagnosis of common and complex diseases of the respiratory, digestive, and vascular systems
ACCESS TO SPECIALIZED CARE
When patients need more specialized care, primary care providers at the WVU Medicine Waynesburg Outpatient Center will coordinate a referral with a WVU Medicine specialist or sub-specialist, some of whom conduct appointments onsite. They will work together to provide the best possible medical management of their patient’s condition.
Specialty services offered at the clinic include:
• Dermatology • Family Medicine
• Cardiology • Obstetrics and Gynecology
• Optometry • Podiatry • Urology
• Wound Care
Available diagnostic services include:
• Cardiac and vascular imaging • EKG
• Lab testing • General Ultrasound
• Imaging Services • X-ray
REFERRALS FOR PEDIATRIC SPECIALTY AND SUBSPECIALTY CARE, TOO
Pediatric patients requiring a higher level of care can be referred to the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, which provides the greatest range of pediatric specialty and high-risk maternal care in the region.
It is a fully integrated facility that provides specialized, high-level care in areas such as cancer, comprehensive heart care, craniomaxillofacial surgery, dentistry, gastroenterology, neurology and neurosurgery, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, otolaryngology (ENT), pulmonology, surgery, trauma, and urology.
FINGERTIP ACCESS FOR CARE TEAM COMMUNICATION, APPOINTMENT SCHEDULING, & MORE
Primary care patients at the Waynesburg Outpatient Center can join the more than 350,000 WVU
Medicine patients who manage their health needs with MyWVUChart, WVU Medicine’s secure, online patient portal.
With MyWVUChart, patients can:
• Manage and schedule appointments. Request appointments and look up information on previous
visits. Online scheduling is available for primary care providers.
• Refill prescriptions. Request refills on medication prescribed by WVU Medicine doctors.
• View test results. Most lab results (excluding sensitive labs) can be viewed within days.
• Communicate with their care team. Send secure messages and photos to providers. Generally,
answers are received in one to two business days.
• Pay their bill, view statements, and make payments online for hospital and physician services.
LOCAL CARE BY LOCAL PROVIDERS
One of the most important characteristics about the providers at WVU Medicine Waynesburg Outpatient Center is that they live in the community they service and develop relationships with their patients that sometimes stretch across generations.
“I’ve served the community as a physician for 25 years now and joined WVU Medicine when this clinic
opened in 2019,” Dr. Donley said. “A lot of my patients have known me for a long time, and I know them and their families.”
“We want to make sure that this is a place where our patients can feel comfortable talking to us about their medical needs.
We want to be approachable and relate to patients on their terms.”
The clinics at the WVU Medicine Waynesburg Outpatient Center are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lab services are available 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
