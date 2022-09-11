WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital presents “Back-to-School during a Pandemic: Simple Steps to Keeping your Child Healthy and Safe.”
Millions of children nationwide and thousands here in our community have started fall classes and returned to school. Rafka Chaiban, MD, medical director of the WVU Medicine Children’s Pediatric Clinic in Uniontown, offers some tips and guidance to ensuring your child’s best health as it relates to COVID-19 as they start the new school year and engage in in-person learning, which should be considered a priority for their wellbeing and development.
Should my child wear a mask to school?
Masking is not required in many schools. However, having your child wear a mask is beneficial in special situations such as:
- if your child is not eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
- if your child did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine
- if your child has weak immune system
- if one of the family members is at high risk of getting severe illness
- if there is a high transmission rate in their school or community
What about vaccines for kids… are they safe and should my child get one?
COVID vaccine is safe for kids. There are many benefits of receiving the vaccine:
- It will prevent your child from getting COVID-19 infection.
- It will decrease the spread of COVID-19.
- It will reduce the emergence of new variants.
- It will protect other community and family members.
- it will help restore the normal life we had before.
What are the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine?
Main side effects are pain at the injection site, feeling more tired, and/or fever. Side effects improve within 48 hours. Rare cases of conditions affecting the heart (myocarditis and pericarditis) have been reported in adolescents. However, there is a much higher risk of getting these conditions following a COVID-19 infection than from receiving the vaccine.
My child came home from school and is feeling sick and has symptoms. What should I do now?
Parents may perform a rapid COVID-19 test at home or contact their health care provider for guidance.
If a student tests positive for COVID-19, when should they go back to school?
If your child tests positive for COVID-19, he/she should stay home for at least 5 days. They can go back to school after day 5 of isolation if they have no symptoms, they are fever free for 24 hours without using fever reducing medicines, or if their symptoms are improving. Have your kids wear their masks for 5 more days after they return to school.
Why is safe, in-person school important?
School provides our children and adolescents a nurturing and enriched environment from ample angles. It is fundamental for their development and well-being. It offers not just academic instruction but also provides social and emotional skills, nutrition, mental health services, opportunities for physical activities and therapies such as physical, occupational, and speech. It is a safe place for our children to socialize and to cope with the crisis of the pandemic. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) continue to prioritize in person learning and recommends COVID-19 vaccination for all eligible children and adolescents for this to happen safely.
Rafka Chaiban, MD, is a pediatrician with WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital. She and partners Sabah Sarwari, MD, and Breanna Nolan, MD, practice at the WVU Medicine Children’s Pediatric Clinic in Uniontown in the Target plaza. To schedule an appointment, call 724-439-4479.
