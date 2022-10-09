WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital presents “Breast Cancer 101 – understanding your risk and how to best protect yourself.”
October is national breast cancer awareness month to help spotlight this disease, which impacts one in eight women during their lifetime. Below is information regarding breast cancer, signs to watch for, best practices to ensure best outcomes and common misconceptions. The more you know, the better protected you and your loved ones can be!
What is cancer and specifically, what is breast cancer?
Cancer is a disease of abnormally proliferating cells which grow to form a tumor. The human body is composed of many cells. Under normal circumstances these cells can grow and multiply. Cell growth, division and replication occur very systematically and are highly regulated processes. When cells start to grow independently and do not respond to the regulatory mechanisms that is when tumors can form in various tissues. When there is independent, uncontrolled growth of cells in the body they can form benign or malignant tumors. When tumors take place in breast tissue it is called breast cancer. There are many different kinds of breast cancers and the type that is formed depends on which group of cells started to grow abnormally.
What are the warning signs that I might have breast cancer?
The symptoms of breast cancer can vary, and different people can have different presentations. Some people may not have any signs or symptoms at all. This is the reason why undergoing screening with regular mammograms is very important.
Some warning signs of breast cancer are as follows:
- New lump in the breast or underarm.
- Thickening or swelling of part of the breast.
- Irritation or dimpling of breast skin.
- Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast.
- Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area.
- Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood.
- Any change in the size or the shape of the breast.
- Pain in any area of the breast.
If I have symptoms what should I do?
Any symptoms that are noticed should be brought to the attention of your doctor. Once an appointment is made usually a breast examination is done looking for changes in the breasts, nipples or the skin of the breasts. This includes a lymph node exam as well. If there are concerns for a possible tumor then tests will be ordered. Blood tests and imaging tests are ordered. The imaging involves a mammogram and sometimes an ultrasound of the breast and/or an MRI of the breast are ordered depending on the findings.
Are there specific things that increase my risk of breast cancer?
Risk factors can increase the chance of a person developing a cancer but do not necessarily cause cancer. Having an increased number of risk factors for cancer does not mean that one will get cancer it means one may get cancer. Risk factors for developing breast cancer include:
- Age: As age increases the risk of developing cancer increases. The median age for breast cancer in women in the United States is 62 years of age.
- Personal history of breast cancer. A woman who has had breast cancer in 1 breast has a higher risk of developing a new cancer in the other breast.
- Family history of breast cancer. Having a first-degree relative (mother, sister, or daughter) with breast cancer almost doubles a woman’s risk. Having 2 first-degree relatives increases her risk by about 3-fold. Women with a father or brother who has had breast cancer also have a higher risk of breast cancer.
- Inherited risk/genetic predisposition
- Socioeconomic factors
- Radiation exposure at a young age
- Early menstruation and late menopause
HOWEVER: Of all of the risk factors – lifestyle factors are the most modifiable. These are the ones that can make a difference and can have an impact on the development of all cancers not just breast cancer. They include:
Weight: Recent studies have shown that being post-menopausal and being overweight or obese brings an increased risk of breast cancer.
Physical activity. A lower amount of physical activity is associated with an increased risk of developing breast cancer.
Alcohol. Current research suggests that having more than 1 to 2 servings of alcohol, including beer, wine, and spirits, per day raises the risk of breast cancer. It is recommended to limit your alcohol intake to 3 to 4 servings per week.
Food. There is no reliable research that confirms that eating or avoiding specific foods increases the risk of developing breast cancer. However, eating more fruits and vegetables and fewer animal fats is linked with many health benefits, including a slight decrease in the risk of breast cancer.
Are there specific things I can do to guard against it?
Get to and stay at a healthy weight: Both increased body weight and weight gain as an adult are linked with a higher risk of breast cancer after menopause. The American Cancer Society recommends you stay at a healthy weight throughout your life and avoid excess weight gain by balancing your food intake with physical activity.
Be physically active: Many studies have shown that moderate to vigorous physical activity is linked with lower breast cancer risk, so it is important to get regular physical activity. The American Cancer Society recommends that adults get at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate intensity or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous intensity activity each week (or a combination of these), preferably spread throughout the week. Getting to or exceeding the upper limit of 300 minutes is ideal.
Avoid or limit alcohol: Alcohol increases risk of breast cancer. Even drinking small amounts of alcohol has been linked with an increase in risk. It is best not to drink alcohol at all. For women who do drink, they should have no more than 1 alcoholic drink a day. A drink is 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine, or 1.5 ounces of 80-proof distilled spirits (hard liquor).
When should I get a mammogram?
It can be confusing as when to start getting mammograms primarily because different organizations have slightly different recommendations. The important piece of information to remember is that this is a topic to discuss with your doctor because your personal history and health can make a difference. I tell my patients to start getting mammograms at the age of 40. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends that women ages 50 to 74 have mammography every 2 years. They recommend that mammography be considered in women ages 40 to 49 after evaluating the risks and benefits of this test with a doctor.
American Cancer Society recommends that women ages 40 to 44 have the choice to start yearly mammography. They recommend that women ages 45 to 54 receive mammography every year and that women 55 and older can switch to having a mammogram every 2 years or continue yearly screening if they choose or as long as they are in good health.
If I am diagnosed with breast cancer, what happens next?
Patients who are diagnosed with breast cancer are usually seen by a combination of different doctors which include medical oncologists, surgeons, and radiation oncologists. The treatment of breast cancer involves multiple doctors, a multidisciplinary team to determine a plan of care and how best to sequence therapy based on data and the individual patient factors as well as tumor factors.
Can men also get breast cancer?
Men can get breast cancer as they also have breast tissue. The American Cancer Society estimates there will be about 2,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer in men in 2022 and that about 530 men will die from breast cancer.
For men, the lifetime risk of getting breast cancer is about 1 in 833. Screening is important for men with a family history of breast cancer and this should be discussed with their physician.
Sponsored content brought to you by: WVUMedicine Uniontown Hospital
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.