WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital presents “Understanding Women’s Health.”
As we begin a new year, it is often an opportunity to make resolutions to take better care of yourself. This month, one or our Primary Care Providers, Sarah Rafla, M.D., talks about how women can best manage their health and offers some tips to ensure a healthy 2023 and beyond.
How often should a woman get a physical examination with their primary care physician?
ANSWER: A routine physical exam as part of a preventative care visit should be done at least once a year. It is important for both women and men to make appointments with their primary care providers for an annual wellness visit. This visit is different from an acute or sick visit, and is important to make sure patients are up to date with age-appropriate screening.
What about other routine tests like breast and pelvic exams or Pap tests?
ANSWER: Pap smears start at age 21 and are recommended every 3-5 years depending on a woman’s age and depending on if HPV co-testing was done along with the Pap smear. HPV co-testing is usually not done until age 30. Although pap smears are not done every year, pelvic exams should be performed when indicated by medical history or symptoms. Some studies have found benefits of a screening pelvic exam for detection of ovarian cancer. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), there is no current data supporting a recommendation either for or against performing a routine screening pelvic exam for asymptomatic, non-pregnant women. Therefore the decision to have a pelvic exam done should be a shared decision between the patient and the provider. ACOG recommends clinical breast exams every 1-3 years starting at age 25, then every year after starting at age 40.
How often should I exercise?
ANSWER: According to the American Academy of Family Physicians and the US Department of Health and Human Services, adults should perform 150-300 minutes of moderate physical activity each week, so that amounts to 2.5-5 hours a week. This averages to about 30 minutes every day. Any increase in activity is beneficial for health. Some of these benefits include but are not limited to weight loss, reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety, improving sleep quality, decreasing the risk for diabetes and heart disease, decreasing blood pressure, improving short-term memory, attention, and academic performance, and much more. In older adults, increased physical activity reduces cognitive decline and falls, reduces pain caused by osteoarthritis, and improves overall function.
What else can I do to be healthier?
ANSWER: There are multiple components to health besides just physical health, which lots of times is what we first think of when it comes to health. But health can be broken down into physical, mental, social, spiritual, and more. Regular exercise, building healthy eating habits, getting a good night’s sleep, and spending time with loved ones as well as participating in hobbies and activities that are enjoyable to us are some examples of important ways to improve our health.
Should I get vaccinated for flu?
ANSWER: Definitely. According to the CDC, recent studies show that flu vaccine decreases the risk of the flu between 40-60% during flu season. Flu vaccine prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor’s visits each year. The flu vaccine has also been shown to reduce the severity of the flu in people who are vaccinated but still get sick. A study from 2021 showed that among adults who were hospitalized with the flu, the ones who received the flu vaccine had a 26% lower risk of ICU admission and a 31% lower risk of death from the flu compared to those unvaccinated.
What about stress? Does that play a role in my physical health?
ANSWER: Absolutely. Mental health has been proven to be directly related to physical health. Stress can be caused by any type of change, including good changes. The way one reacts to a life change can cause stress. Different things may be stressful for different people. Reducing stress by exercising regularly, getting enough sleep, setting aside time to do things you enjoy, prayer, practicing relaxation techniques, and seeking help when you need it are some examples of ways one can relieve stress.
