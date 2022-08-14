WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital presents “What causes Urinary Tract Infections and how can I protect myself from getting a UTI.”
Urinary Tract Infections are among the most common infections that people suffer from, resulting in more than 8 mil¬lion visits to the doctor every year. More than 30 percent of women and nearly 10 percent of men will experience a UTI in their lifetime. With that understanding, it is important to take precautions to avoid UTIs and to recognize and understand the symptoms of a UTI.
What is a UTI?
A urinary tract infection is an infection of any part of the urinary system, but are most commonly found in the bladder. When a UTI is in the bladder, we call that ‘cystiti.’ A UTI can also involve the kidneys, ureters or urethra, and these infections have different names. A kidney infection is called pyelonephritis and can cause much more serious complications and take lon¬ger to resolve. Due to different anatomy, urinary tract infections in men can also in¬clude the prostate or testicles.
What are the most common causes of UTIs?
Urinary tract infections typically occur when bacteria enter the urethra and reach the bladder where they multiply. If they are able to take hold, they can cause symptoms of suprapubic pressure, dysuria (or pain with urination), blood in the urine, foul urinary odor, urinary fre¬quency, urinary urgency (rushing to the restroom), or problems with control. More severe symptoms, including fevers, chills, nausea, vomiting, flank pain, or altered mental status can indicate an infection of the kidneys or bloodstream.
Are UTIs different in men and women?
Urinary tract infections are more common in women due to anatomical differences.
In men, any urinary tract infection is treated as a “complicated” UTI. Other types of “compli¬cated” urinary tract infections occur in preg¬nancy, or when patients are immunocom¬promised, have urinary stones or obstruction, atypical bacteria, indwelling urinary tubes, or prior urinary surgery or radiation.
Are certain people more at risk for UTIs?
Women are more likely to experience uri¬nary tract infections, and it is very common for women to have more than one in their lifetime. A woman’s urethra is shorter than a man’s, which allows bacteria to reach the bladder more easily. After menopause in women, estrogen levels in the genital re¬gion decrease making urinary tract infec¬tions more likely.
Sexual activity can make some women more prone to infection, as can certain sper¬micides and other options for birth control.
Urinary tract abnormalities, either ones we’re born with (congenital) or that devel¬op over time, can put men and women at risk for urinary tract infections. Blockag¬es in the urinary system, especially in the ureter or from the prostate in men, can increase risks of urinary infections. People with suppressed immune systems, includ¬ing patients with diabetes or undergoing treatment for cancers are at higher risk of developing urinary infections.
How are UTIs diagnosed?
A urinary tract infection can only be di¬agnosed when a patient is having bother from urinary symptoms and a urine cul¬ture is able to confirm bacterial growth. A urine culture isolates a specific bacteria that is causing the infection. With this re¬sult come susceptibilities, a way in which laboratory testing can confirm which anti¬biotic is best to rapidly clear the infection.
What treatments are prescribed for patients diagnosed with UTIs?
Urinary infections are typically treated with oral antibiotics, and the duration of treatment depends on the severity of the infection as well as a patient’s specific medical history. At times, some severe in¬fections may require intravenous antibi¬otics. For bladder infections, sometimes additional oral medications may be given for a few days to limit pelvic pain and dis¬comfort. Anti-inflammatories can also be very helpful to limit pain associated with an infection.
Are there ways to help prevent a UTI?
The first line of prevention of urinary tract in¬fections is hydration. Water is the best liquid to drink, and the best defense is to dilute our urine of bacteria and “flush” it out with each urina¬tion. Additional over the counter supplements, including cranberry in different forms (juice, tablets), may be helpful for certain patients to prevent infection, especially recurrent bladder infections. Practicing good bathroom hygiene is also important, especially for women with a history of recurrent urinary tract infections.
